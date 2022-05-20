Politics Singapore parliament speaker wraps up visit to Vietnam Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and his spouse wrapped up the official visit to Vietnam on a high note on May 20.

Politics Congratulations to RoK’s Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 20 sent a message of congratulations to Han Dok-su on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea./.

Politics Vietnam wants to enhance strategic partnership with Singapore: Party chief Vietnam wants to promote its strategic partnership, cooperate in different areas, supplement each other and coordinate with Singapore at multilateral institutions, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong said on May 20.

Videos Party, Government leaders receive Singaporean Parliament Speaker Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was received by Vietnamese leaders on May 20 as part of his official visit to Vietnam.