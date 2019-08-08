At the event (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The Special Senior Officials’ Meeting of the 18th Meeting of the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF) Plus Three wrapped up in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on August 8 after four days of sitting.



Delegates assessed ASEAN cooperation in agriculture and forestry since the 40th AMAF meeting, including in prioritized aspects as defined at the 18th AMAF Plus Three, such as the ASEAN 3 policy framework regarding food, agriculture and forestry.



They shared experience in rural development models, climate change response, and global economic integration.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh spoke highly of the implementation of the ASEAN 3 Emergency Rice Reserve Agreement as well as information and food security systems in the region, adding that climate change response is the foundation for sustainable agriculture.



He asked ASEAN 3 countries to continue fostering collaboration to improve capacity and facilitate technological transfer in each nation.



Doanh also congratulated ASEAN 3 on their important achievements in ago-forestry-fisheries under their cooperation strategy for the 2016 – 2025 period.



The 19th AMAF Plus Three meeting will be held in Darussalam, Brunei in 2020.-VNA



