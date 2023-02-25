Nguyen Quan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

- Amid international economic integration, it is vital for farm producers and retailers to meet internationally recognised standards to gain access to local and international markets, experts said.The Vietnamese High Quality Product - Global Integration Standards programme initiated by the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products helps farmers and enterprises gradually adopt good agricultural practices to access demanding markets, said Vu Kim Hanh, chairwoman of the association.Launched in 2016, the programme has so far granted certificates to 197 enterprises, including 135 enterprises in the food sector and the remaining 62 enterprises in non-food sectors, Hanh said at a conference held earlier this week to review the implementation of the programme over six years.A set of criteria for Vietnamese High Quality Product - Global Integration Standards based on Vietnamese and global Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP and GlobalGAP) has been developed by the programme to improve the competitiveness of local firms.The programme has frequently provided training and updated information to enterprises, with a focus on food safety, consuming trends, capacity building, digital transformation, and standards for exporting products to demanding markets.Nguyen Quan, president of the experts council of Vietnamese High Quality Product -Global Integration Standards, said local enterprises must achieve local and international quality management systems and standards to access global supply chains and regional markets.He encouraged enterprises to participate in the programme to take Vietnamese products into the global markets./.