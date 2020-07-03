Society Vietnamese universities join project supporting Korean language teachers Two Vietnamese universities are among the seven foreign educational institutions joining in a new project on the training of Korean language teachers starting from 2021 initiated by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea.

Travel Urban kids enjoy harvesting lychees as actual farmers Thanh Ha district in Hai Duong province is renowned for lychee gardens. They here have been welcoming many urban families coming to experience farmers’ life as lychee now is in harvest season.

Society Vietnam presents face masks to UK, Ireland The Embassy of Vietnam in the UK handed over 135,000 antimicrobial face masks to authorities of London and Wales on July 2 (local time) to support the fight against COVID-19.

Society Mekong Delta province to help farmers with 1.7 million USD for drought, saltwater The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has decided to provide relief worth more than 40 billion VND (1.7 million USD) to more than 28,000 farming households to revive agriculture, which was severely affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 - 20 dry season.