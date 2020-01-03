Vietnam’s tourism industry welcomed 18 million international tourist arrivals last year, up 16% compared to 2018. It also catered for 85 million domestic tourists. Total revenue from tourism hit 30 billion USD and average annual growth over three consecutive years reached 22%.

In 2019 alone, Vietnam won multiple prestigious titles including top World Heritage destination and Best Golf destination. Vietnam was named as the leading Best Asian destination for two consecutive years alongside with awards from international organizations for airlines, travel agencies, hotels and many other tourism hotspots.

In ASEAN, Vietnam has surpassed Indonesia to rank fourth among the countries with the highest number of international arrivals.

From the impressive results in 2019, Vietnam’s tourist sector is looking forward to a bright future in 2020./.

VNA