This year, the theme of sea and islands continues to be explored with sets of photos and paintings to highlight the beauty of Vietnam’s sea and islands and raise public awareness of national sovereignty.

By changing the way photos are presented, coupled with humane messages on each page, the calendar industry is catching up with customers’ demands.

In addition to the theme of sea and islands, local landscapes and cultural heritage, the calendar market also has a variety of themes and designs that are both traditional and innovative. The number of printed calendar orders this year has increased.

The spring calendar market this year has started slightly later but is no less exciting. Now at the peak of the calendar season, many publishing houses and business calendars have sold ¾ of their stock. Prices for the spring 2020 calendar have also inched up from the previous year, mainly due to the increase in raw material prices./.

VNA