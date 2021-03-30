2021 Vietnam Digital Awards launched
2021 Vietnam Digital Awards launched
At the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) on March 30 launched the 2021 Vietnam Digital Awards, aiming to honour outstanding digital achievements by individuals, businesses and State agencies.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said the ministry has begun to deal with challenges facing Vietnam by digital technology.
He called on ministries, agencies, localities, associations, businesses and the entire society to join efforts in promoting digital transformation in the country.
Over the past three years, the award has honoured 200 outstanding digital initiatives and organisations, according to the official.
Highlighting the programme’s contributions to releasing relevant documents, Dr. Nguyen Minh Hong, VDCA Chairman, said the awards would continue to promote digital products, services and solutions, notably “Make in Vietnam” products, to both domestic and foreign markets.
The award has also encouraged State agencies and businesses to step up investment and application of digital technology, he added.
Entries should be submitted to organisers by the end of July, at www.vda.com.vn.
The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in October, and be broadcast live by Vietnam Television./.