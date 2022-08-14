Business Vietnam Airlines expands partnerships to boot multi-sector business The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with T&T Group and SHB Bank; and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T&Y SuperPortTM - a joint venture between T&T Group and YCH Group of Singapore.

Business Qualified banks expect higher credit growth quota in next few months Some qualified commercial banks are forecast to get higher credit growth quotas from the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) in the next few months.

Business Bamboo Airways successfully holds Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 Bamboo Airways Joint Stock Company on August 13 successfully held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) with the additional election of Le Ba Nguyen, Nguyen Manh Quan, Le Thai Sam and Doan Huu Doan as members of the Board of Management (BOM) in place of resigned members.