World Thailand striving to reduce plastic usage Thailand's Industry and Finance Ministries are using a new corporate income tax reduction programme to encourage businesses to use more biodegradable plastic products, in a move to reduce waste.

Travel RoK tourists favour Vietnam for Lunar New Year Festival: tour operators Vietnam is still a favourite tourist destination for Republic of Korea travellers on the upcoming Seollal or Korean Lunar New Year - a holiday and celebration which marks the first day of the Korean Lunar Calendar.

World Thailand leads ASEAN countries in achieving sustainable development goals Thailand has ranked first in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the latest Sustainable Development Report, according to Thipanan Sirichana, deputy government spokeswoman.

World Indonesia, Malaysia cooperate in exploiting oil field off Java Island Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas on January 10 announced that Indonesia has approved the first development plan for the Hidayah oil field, off Java Island, which will be run by Malaysia’s Petronas Carigali.