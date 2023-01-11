221,000 Indonesian Muslims to join 2023 Hajj pilgrimage
As many as 221,000 Muslims in Indonesia are allowed to attend the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia scheduled to take place from June 26-July 1.
This is said in an agreement recently inked between the governments of the two countries.
Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said that the quota comprises 203,320 for regular Hajj pilgrims and 17,680 for special Hajj ones.
There will be no age limit for Hajj pilgrims this year, as the age limit of a maximum of 65 years set by Saudi Arabia during last year's Hajj pilgrimage to curb COVID-19 transmission is no longer implemented, he added.
The Hajj is Muslim's holiest pilgrimage, but in recent decades it has been affected by severe stampedes./.