Society Voluntary blood donation campaign spreads nationwide The voluntary blood donation campaign Red Journey 2020 will continue to be conducted in 10 more provinces and cities, aiming to achieve the target of this year which is to collect 50,000 blood units.

Society Report highlights effect of COVID-19 on vulnerable households, companies COVID-19 has had a serious impact on vulnerable households, especially those of ethnic minority groups, those with members working in the non-official sector, or those with immigrants, according to a report released at a conference in Hanoi on July 23.

Society Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan A book on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes has been translated into Japanese by Professor Kazutaka Hashimoto from the Kanto Gakuin University and released in the country.

Society Violations of land regulations decrease In the first half of this year, inspectors in Vietnam found land violations valued at 31.149 trillion VND (1.35 billion USD) and covering 3,432ha after conducting nearly 77,000 inspections, the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam announced on July 22.