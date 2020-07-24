270 Vietnamese brought home from Africa, Europe
Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Close to 270 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Africa and the Europe on a repatriation flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on July 23 – 24.
The passengers – including children aged under 18, students who had completed their courses, the elderly, those with illness, stranded tourists and guest workers whose visas and contracts expired – returned home from African countries of Ivory Coast, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Lebanon, Tanzania and Guine Conark, and the Europe.
Vietnamese missions in Africa countries have supported these passengers to travel to Paris and complete all necessary procedures before boarding the repatriation flight there on July 23.
Strict security, safety and hygiene measures were enforced by Vietnam Airlines during the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
Upon arrival at Da Nang International Airport, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined at State-designated facilities as regulated.
Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to repatriate citizens, depending on their requests and quarantine capacity at home./.