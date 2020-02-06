Health Infographic Obesity causes heavy economic losses for Southeast Asia According to a report of the Economic Intelligence Unit, Malaysia suffers the greatest economic loss in Southeast Asia due to obesity.

Health Infographic National Expanded Immunisation Programme's attainments in 30 years Immunisation work has made significant contributions to protecting and improving health of Vietnamese children and the public, realising Millennium Development Goals.

Health Infographic Danger of A/H7N9 influenza A/H7N9 is a severe acute respiratory infection caused by A/H7N9 virus transmitted from poultry to humans.