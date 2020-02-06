28,276 cases of 2019-nCoV infections confirmed as of Feb. 6
As many as 28,276 cases of 2019-nCoV infections have been reported as of 7.30am on February 6.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHanoi: investment in health sector nearly doubles in 8 years
Hanoi has remarkably invested in preventive health care and health examination and treatment.
See more
InfographicObesity causes heavy economic losses for Southeast Asia
According to a report of the Economic Intelligence Unit, Malaysia suffers the greatest economic loss in Southeast Asia due to obesity.
InfographicNational Expanded Immunisation Programme's attainments in 30 years
Immunisation work has made significant contributions to protecting and improving health of Vietnamese children and the public, realising Millennium Development Goals.
InfographicDanger of A/H7N9 influenza
A/H7N9 is a severe acute respiratory infection caused by A/H7N9 virus transmitted from poultry to humans.
InfographicVietnam performs successfully nearly 1,400 organ transplants
Transplant is an effective treatment method for patients with the end-stage organ failure.
InfographicHealth insurance overspending hit 3.4 trillion VND
As of August 2016, health insurance expenditure by 37 localities exceeded their designated expenses by over 3.4 trillion VND. If the trend is not tackled, imbalance will occur in 2019.