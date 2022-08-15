Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Photo: Bernama)

- A total of 300,000 high-skilled job opportunities in high-impact sectors such as electrical and electronics (E&E), automotive, chemicals and advanced materials, as well as life sciences and medical technology, for Malaysian youths are expected to be created by 2025.The country's Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said for this year alone, a total of 20,000 similar job opportunities will be created through the Academy in Factory (AiF) programme.To ensure foreign investors continue to make Malaysia an investment destination, it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Industry and Trade to provide highly skilled and technological talents.This is in line with the emphasis for the country's workforce to improve skills and re-skilling or upskilling in line with the 4th Industrial Revolution which is expected to increase productivity by 30 percent in all sectors by 2030, he said when opening the Productive Youth Carnival and AiF programme on August 13.The AiF programme is an initiative by the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) to address the shortage of workers and develop high-skilled talents among local youths towards building a future-ready workforce.Azmin said that Malaysia is moving towards a productive developed country and thus the local workforce should be prepared with high skills that are suitable to meet the demands of the industry./.