Heads of delegations at the 32nd ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, (VNA) – The 32nd Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Singapore concluded with success on April 28.



Prime Minister of host Singapore Lee Hsien Loong said ASEAN leaders had adopted documents in line with priorities of ASEAN this year towards enhancing the bloc’s resilience and innovation.



At a press conference following the summit, PM Lee Hsien Loong announced three documents, which are the ASEAN Leaders’ Vision for a Resilient and Innovative ASEAN, the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on Cybersecurity Cooperation and the ASEAN Smart Cities Network.



The PM also announced the completion of the Model ASEAN Extradition Treaty, the renewed Singapore-ASEAN Youth Fund and the establishment of the ASEAN Law Academy, an annual training programme in Singapore.



He said ASEAN leaders had productive discussion during the summit on regional issues and external commitments of the bloc.



The 32nd ASEAN Summit and related meetings took place in Singapore, Chair of ASEAN in 2018, from April 25-28.



The ASEAN groups 10 countries which are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. -VNA