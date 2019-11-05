35th ASEAN Summit a success: Thai PM
The 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, held in Thailand from November 2-4, had concluded successfully, said Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at a press conference on November 4 evening.
Leaders at the 35th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – The 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, held in Thailand from November 2-4, had concluded successfully, said Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at a press conference on November 4 evening.
Leaders from 18 countries around the world, along with the United Nations Secretary-General and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), gathered in Thailand for the meetings.
The success of the meetings demonstrated ASEAN’s central role in the regional architecture, and ASEAN’s function as a bridge to the partners, he said.
At the third Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit, the leaders issued a Joint Leaders’ Statement on the RCEP, stating that the deal will consolidate the strength of the group, which accounts for 32 percent of global GDP, almost half of the global population and almost 30 percent of global trade.
ASEAN leaders discussed cooperation with external parties to further enhance sustainable security, particularly in the areas of marine debris, climate change, natural disasters, trans-boundary pollution, and the promotion of education, he noted.
He said that ASEAN leaders had discussed how to further pursue the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific through win-win cooperation activities and projects based on the principles of mutual trust, respect and benefits.
The Thai PM congratulated Vietnam on takingover the ASEAN Chair in 2020, expressing his belief that in the role, Vietnam will help promote the stability of the group in all fields./.