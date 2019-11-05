World East Sea issue high on agenda of 14th East Asia Summit The East Sea issue was among the focuses of the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) on November 4 afternoon, part of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand.

World US condemns China’s intimidation in East Sea US national security advisor and presidential envoy Robert O’Brien on November 4 denounced Chinese intimidation to stop ASEAN nations from exploiting the offshore resources in the East Sea.

World Indonesia, Singapore agree to soon complete bilateral trade deal Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to speed up the finalisation of the bilateral trade agreement, said the two countries’ ministers in the latest statement.

World Indian PM welcomes ASEAN’s decision to review FTA Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the decision of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to review its free trade agreement (FTA) with India.