World China’s activities in East Sea violate int’l laws: Russian experts China’s recent activities in the East Sea are contrary to international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982), experts highlighted at a conference held at the Russian Academy of Justice (RGUP) on November 1.

World Vietnam attends Preparatory RCEP Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the Preparatory Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on November 1.

World US, Brunei conclude maritime training exercise The US and Brunei navies have recently concluded a 10-day maritime training exercise at Brunei’s Muara Naval Base.

ASEAN ASEAN releases reports on economic integration in 2019 The ASEAN Secretariat on November 1 released the sixth issue of the ASEAN Economic Integration Brief (AEIB), and the ASEAN Integration Report (AIR) 2019, in time for the 35th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.