ASEAN Infographic Remarkable milestones of ASEAN Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.

ASEAN Infographic 25 years of Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations In the first six months of 2020, Vietnam's export volume to ASEAN countries was estimated at nearly 11 billion USD while its import volume from the bloc was over 14 billion USD.

ASEAN Infographic 36th ASEAN Summit a success By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, which is also the common assessment shared by many foreign leaders and experts.