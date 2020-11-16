37th ASEAN Summit and related summits wrap up successully
The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits concluded successfully, with a record number of 80 documents adopted and signed.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicRegional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Ministers from 15 countries spanning the Asia-Pacific region on November 15 signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement after eight years of talks. The agreement is expected to create the world’s largest free trade area and numerous new supply chains, and make significant contributions to regional economic recovery post COVID-19.
See more
InfographicRemarkable milestones of ASEAN
Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.
Infographic25 years of Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations
In the first six months of 2020, Vietnam's export volume to ASEAN countries was estimated at nearly 11 billion USD while its import volume from the bloc was over 14 billion USD.
Infographic36th ASEAN Summit a success
By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, which is also the common assessment shared by many foreign leaders and experts.
InfographicVietnam makes efforts for 'cohesive and responsive' ASEAN
Vietnam makes efforts for a 'cohesive and responsive' ASEAN
InfographicHow countries support COVID-19 treatment costs
Vietnamese government covers testing fee for suspected cases that are asked to take the test and treatment cost for confirmed patients.