In his welcome remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong commended the grouping’s cohesive and responsive spirit of ASEAN in COVID-19 prevention and control, and the settlement of its consequences, saying public confidence in governments’ capacity to handle diseases has improved.

In the new context, the ASEAN countries need to display their mettle and actively coordinate to materialise recovery initiatives and plans, with new, result-oriented operation and cooperation methods.

Delivering the opening speech, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said ASEAN leaders and partners made strong commitments during the Special ASEAN Summit and ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 that were held in mid-April when the pandemic began to break out, in the spirit of cohesiveness and responsiveness.

The prime Minister announced that Vietnam will contribute 100,000 USD to the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund and is committed to contributing 5 million USD worth of medical supplies to the Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies.

Following the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the plenary session of the 37th ASEAN Summit. Here delegates reviewed cooperation works within the group, including the implementation of priorities set for 2020 and initiatives in responding to COVID-19 and overcome its aftermaths. They also discussed orientations in building ASEAN Community in the time to come, bolstering relations between ASEAN and its partners and positioning ASEAN in post-COVID-19 period.

The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the official release of the mid-term review of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 Blueprints and the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework and the launch of the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies.

He said joint efforts of ASEAN member countries have helped the region overcome difficulties and challenges, towards long-term peace, stability, development and prosperity.

On this occasion, he thanked other ASEAN countries and international partners for their support and cooperation with Vietnam to gain these achievements./.

