A COVID-19 test kit of the Viet A company. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency has recently delivered its investigation conclusions and proposed the Supreme People's Procuracy prosecute 38 individuals involving in the COVID-19 test kit overcharging at Viet A company.



Among them, six were proposed for prosecution on the charge of "accepting bribes", namely former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and his former secretary Nguyen Huynh, former Director of the Hai Duong Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Pham Duy Tuyen, former deputy head of the Science and Technology Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology Trinh Thanh Hung, former head of the Health Equipment and Construction Department



General Director of Viet A Company Phan Quoc Viet and Deputy General Director Vu Dinh Hiep were recommended for prosecution on charges of “violating bidding regulations, causing serious consequences” and “giving bribes”.



Former Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh will be prosecuted on the charge of "violating regulations on managing and using State assets, causing losses and wastefulness".



The Investigation Police Agency froze transactions and deposits and confiscated a total of around 1.7 trillion VND (73.9 million USD) in connection with this case./.