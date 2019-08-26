The 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 40) themed “Advancing Parliamentary Partnership for Sustainable Community” kicked off in Bangkok on August 26.The event was attended by more than 1,000 delegates who are leaders and members of the parliaments of 10 AIPA member countries as well as observers and partners of the host country.National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan led the Vietnamese delegation to the event.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said AIPA has been one of the closest partners of ASEAN over the past 40 years, representing the legislative sector to work closely with the executive branch in the process of building the ASEAN Community.

Chair of AIPA 40, Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai (Photo: VNA)

It also plays a very important role in building and reinforcing the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community based on the people-centred approach, he added.He suggested participants share experience and knowledge, which will help ASEAN businesses and communities overcome challenges to settle such issues as human trafficking, cross-border crime, and environmental matters.The PM highly appreciated all programmes launched under the framework of AIPA and hoped they will receive cooperation and support of all AIPA member countries.He urged coordinating efforts to promote sustainable development in all fields in ASEAN.The Chair of AIPA 40, Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai, said as the legislature, parliaments of countries could defend against executive discrimination and preserve legal equality as well as drive back corruption matters from within the society.“A community that does not uphold rule of law cannot have true equality”, he said.He went on to say that the peoples of ASEAN are rich in culture and geography. That’s why no one definition of sustainable community can apply across the board, he said.He added that “Our ability to embrace diversity, respect them and still forge onward will create an ASEAN worthy of future generations.”Earlier the same day, heads of delegations of AIPA member countries, including Vietnamese top legislator, paid a courtesy visit to Chuan Leekpai.-VNA