42nd AIPA General Assembly wraps up
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue attends the closing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42), themed "Forging Parliamentary Cooperation in Digital Inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025”, concluded on August 25 after three working days via videoconference.
The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) delegation, led by Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, attended the closing ceremony.
Concluding the event, head of the parliaments of 10 Southeast Asian countries signed a joint communique of the 42nd AIPA General Assembly.
They also adopted a resolution admitting the parliaments of Ukraine and Pakistan as the new observers.
Following the closing ceremony, Brunei handed over the role of AIPA 2022 Chair to the Cambodian National Assembly.
President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Heng Samrin speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Heng Samrin underlined that ASEAN is being hard hit by COVID-19, forcing the association to promote digitalisation to ensure economic recovery and further strengthen regional cooperation in the new situation.
He said that Cambodia will host meetings within the the 43rd AIPA General Assembly from September 12-16, 2022./.