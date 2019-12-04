The final night will take place on December 7.

This is the fourth edition of Miss Universe Vietnam since the first time held in 2008. In the 2019 edition, the crown for the winner, which is made of gold and adorned with 78 pearls and over 2,000 gemstones will be entitled Brave Heart,

Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 kicked off in January and is one of the main events celebrating the National Tourism Year 2019, hosted by Khanh Hoa province under the theme “Colours of the Sea”.

In addition to activities to show off their beauty and talent, the contestants have also taken part in activities to promote scenic and historic spots in Nha Trang as well social activities at a local Buddhist temple and school so that they can have a better understanding of local life./.

VNA