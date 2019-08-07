Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam signing the Singapore Convention on Aug 7, 2019. (Source: www.straitstimes.com)

Forty-six countries, including the US and China, signed the Singapore Convention on Mediation on August 7.The pact, called the Singapore treaty, will help resolve disputes without complicating the situation and damaging reputations, honour and interests of the signatory countries, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at the signing ceremony.It will also contribute to promoting stable and sustainable development of business, trade and investment activities in the world, he added.-VNA