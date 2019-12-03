Hanoi hosts 5th Regional Dialogue on ASEAN-UN Political-Security Cooperation
Hanoi (VNA) – The fifth Regional Dialogue on ASEAN-UN Political-Security Cooperation opened in Hanoi on December 3, within the framework of the seventh ASEAN-United Nations Workshop.
The two-day dialogue’s theme “Focused collaboration in support of the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation” is proposed by Vietnam aiming to enhance cooperation between ASEAN and the UN.
In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also head of Vietnam’s ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), described the ASEAN-UN relationship over the past four decades as a model of cooperation between the UN and regional organisations.
The two sides have joined hands to not only ensure global peace and security, but also cope with international challenges, he added.
The official pointed out challenges and changes facing the region, and suggested stronger collaboration between ASEAN and the UN in preventive diplomacy and conflict prevention. He also proposed setting up a group of ASEAN experts who will help the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (AIPR) in conflict management and tension settlement.
Dung affirmed the commitment of Vietnam, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, to promoting regional and global peace together with other ASEAN member countries.
UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said the UN stands ready to closely coordinate with ASEAN and the AIPR, and promote the implementation of recommendations presented at the ASEAN-UN Workshop, including the enhancement of women’s role in peace and security, and the establishment of a group of ASEAN experts./.