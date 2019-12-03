Society Conference discusses anti-corruption in infrastructure projects The 10th Regional Conference on Preventing and Combating Corruption in Infrastructure Projects in Asia-Pacific opened in Hanoi on December 3.

World Francophone mayors conference shares experience in urban development Nearly 400 delegates from the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF) member cities as well as experts and partners gathered at a conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia to discuss sustainable urban area building and challenges in urban construction.

World Cambodia supports victims of pagoda’s dining hall collapse Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to give support to victims in the collapse of the under-construction dining hall at Prasat Korkchak pagoda in Siem Reap province, a senior official said on December 3.

World Indonesia: Blast at National Monument park injures two soldiers Two Indonesian soldiers were injured after a blast occurred at the National Monument park near the Presidential Palace in central Jakarta on December 3, according to local police.