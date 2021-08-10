70 percent of population in Singapore fully vaccinated against COVID-19
As of August 9, 70 percent of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated, and 79 percent had received at least one dose, making it one of the countries with highest vaccination rates in the world.
70 percent of Singapore's population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: todayonline)Singapore (VNA) – As of August 9, 70 percent of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated, and 79 percent had received at least one dose, making it one of the countries with highest vaccination rates in the world.
According to the country’s Ministry of Health, from August 10, to make it more convenient to get vaccinated, all Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, and Long-Term Pass holders aged 12 years old and above who have yet to come forward for their first dose will be able to walk in to any of the 26 vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine and 11 others offering Moderna vaccine without a prior appointment.
Since mid-July, seniors aged 60 and above have been allowed to walk into any vaccination centre, polyclinic or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic to receive their vaccination without an appointment. From August 2, all Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, and Long-Term Pass holders aged 18 years old and above have also been allowed to walk into any of 11 community vaccination centres offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine without a prior appointment.
Singapore Ministry of Health Ong Ye Kung said that the country will soon double the the current 12 groups of people receiving vaccination at home. As of August 6, 82 percent of people from 70 years old in Singapore had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
He added that the country will soon give vaccinations to Short-Term Pass holders.
From August 10, the country loosens social distancing measures. It targets 80 percent of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 in early September./.