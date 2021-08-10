World Malaysia's economy sees many positive signals Data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) on August 9 showed that Malaysia's manufacturing revenue in June increased by 6.5 percent year-on-year to 124.4 billion RM (29.6 billion USD) and up 1.3 percent from the previous month.

ASEAN ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary marked in Italy The ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR), Italy, celebrated the 54th founding anniversary (August 8) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 9.

World Lao media spotlights Vietnamese President’s visit The official friendly visit by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc made headlines in Laos on August 10, with highlights on the visit’s contributions to further fostering the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

World Cambodia welcomes resumption of COC negotiations Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia welcomes the resumption of negotiations on a Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea (called the East Sea in Vietnam) as it reflects the commitment of ASEAN and China to maintain regional stability by managing differences as per international law.