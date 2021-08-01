Sci-Tech AAG undersea cable fixed, restoring internet speed in Vietnam International internet traffic and speed in Vietnam have been back to normal after repairing work on the Asia America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable was completed.

Sci-Tech Vietnam secures three golds at International Chemistry Olympiad All Vietnamese candidates at the 53rd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2021) won medals, which consisted of three gold and one silver medals.

Sci-Tech Local startups find silverlining during COVID-19 pandemic For many startups, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare. However, the pandemic has also opened up a number of new opportunities for those prepared to innovate.