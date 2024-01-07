Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the position, role, and importance of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) in



According to the PM, the academy has inherited its glorious history and traditions, comprehensively fulfilling tasks assigned by the Party and the State, significantly contributing to the national construction and defence, and making strategic breakthroughs in human resources development.



The PM urged the academy to further strengthen training and scientific research, international cooperation, and policy consultation.



The academy's leaders, staff, and lecturers must have high political determination and constantly strive to affirm the institution’s identity and position as a leading national centre in the training of leaders, managers for the Party and State, the PM said.



They must always be a team that the Party and people absolutely trust in terms of politics, ideology, revolutionary ethics, lifestyle, and behaviour, he added.



It is necessary to pay special heed to party-building work in the academy, and fighting corruption and other negative phenomena, and internal “self-evolution” and “self-transformation, the leader said.



He affirmed that the Government always supports and accompanies the academy, expressing his belief that the establishment will complete its tasks in 2024 and make greater contributions to the national construction and defence./.

