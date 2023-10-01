Old people aged 100 and above receive presents at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly (VAE) held a ceremony to launch the Action Month for the Elderly 2023 in the central province of Ha Tinh on September 30.



At the event, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien affirmed the Party, State, and society pay special care for the elderly materially and spiritually.



He asked all levels of Party committees, authorities, the VFF, and social organisations to strengthen the leadership and direction for elderly-related work.



President of the VAE Central Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said that in Vietnam's history, elderly people have made great contributions to national construction and defense. He praised that elderly people are "a precious asset of the nation, an important force of the country, and a pillar of the Vietnamese family and society".



The theme of the Action Month "Elderly people are fully promoted and cared for" shows a profound meaning, especially when Vietnam is a country with a rapidly aging population, he said.



On this occasion, Chien presented Ha Tinh province 2 billion VND (82,000 USD) to build community cultural houses which will be used as storm shelters, too, and gifts to old people aged 100 and above and disadvanatged old people in the province./.