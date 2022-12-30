Business Vietnam Airlines increases flight frequency for year-end travel rush National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will offer an additional 500 flights or 90,000 seats on several domestic routes to serve travel demand for the upcoming Tet holiday.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,612 VND/USD on December 30, down 5 VND from the previous day.