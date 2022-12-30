Action plan aims to boost growth of northern central, central coastal region
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision issuing a Government's action plan to implement the Politburo's resolution on boosting socio-economic development and ensuring defence and security in the north-central central coastal region until 2030, with a vision to 2045.
The action plan aims to realise the goal set in the Politburo’s resolution, including boosting the region’s dynamic, fast and sustainable development with strengths in sea-based economy matching the potential and advantages of the region and regional localities, promoting science-technology and innovation growth and digital transformation, maintaining cultural, historical values and maritime ecosystem as well as ensuring social equality and improving locals’ income.
Specifically, in the 2021-2030 period, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth in the region is expected to reach 7-7.5% each year. In 2030, the figure is hoped to increase 2.3-3 times over that in 2020, with industry-construction accounting about 40.7% and service about 37.5%. Meanwhile, the per capita GRDP is projected to reach about 156 million VND (6,604 USD).
Alongside, the region is hoped to make up about 20-25% of the country's total State budget collection, while the urbanisation rate is expected to hit 47-48%. Over 90% of the total communes in the region are hoped to become new-style rural areas.
At the same time, the region will strive to raise the human development index to a higher level than the country’s average, with per capita income higher than that of the country by 1.2 times. The rate of trained labourers is expected to reach about 75%, and the percentage of poor households hoped to reduce by 1-1.5% per year. More than 95% of the population are expected to join health insurance.
To this end, the action plan rolls out various solutions, including raising public consensus in implementing the plan, completing relevant institution and mechanisms, fostering regional connectivity, and promoting the sea-based economy.
Particularly, the plan underlines the need for the region to focus on developing maritime economic sectors in association with ensuring defence and security at sea as well as boosting sea-based tourism and services./.