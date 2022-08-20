South-central provinces promote tourism with India
Tourism regulators from five south-central coastal provinces of Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, and Khanh Hoa and travel agencies from both Vietnam and India gathered in the resort city of Nha Trang for a tourism promotion conference on August 19.
A tourism promotion conference between India and five south-central provinces of Vietnam takes place in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa, on August 19. (Photo: VNA)
Jointly held by the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, the event promoted destinations of the south-central region and India; and discussed the possible launch of a direct air route between Khanh Hoa’s Cam Ranh International Airport and India, and ways to strengthen bilateral ties in the field.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Pham Van Thuy highlighted great potential for Vietnam and India to develop partnership in tourism, saying by the end of 2022, there will be 21 direct air routes connecting the two countries, with more than 60 flights available weekly.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai said the Vietnam-India connectivity is now stronger than ever. Given that tourists from Vietnam and India are showing increasing interest in each other’s destinations, both countries should take measures to boost travel and push for the opening of direct air routes, he said.
Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verman, for his part, said Khanh Hoa and other south-central provinces hold great potential to become favourite destinations to Indian visitors and the strong connectivity are providing opportunities for accelerating tourism promotion between the two sides./.