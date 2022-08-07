Health National hematology institute expands stem cell collection services The Hanoi-based National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NTHBT) had stored more than 5,500 umbilical cord blood units in its stem cell bank as of June 2022, many of which have been used in life-saving transplants for people with serious diseases.

Health Vietnam’s largest breast milk bank inaugurated in HCM City A breast milk bank, the largest of its kind in Vietnam, was inaugurated at Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6.

Health PM urges maintaining vigilance against COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to maintain vigilance against COVID-19 while addressing a meeting in Hanoi on August 6.