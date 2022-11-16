North-central, central coastal regions need consolidated policies: Party chief
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the need to consolidate institutions and policies to facilitate the development of the north-central and central coastal regions, while addressing a national conference in Hanoi on November 16.
At the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the need to consolidate institutions and policies to facilitate the development of the north-central and central coastal regions, while addressing a national conference in Hanoi on November 16.
The conference focused on the implementation of the 13-tenure Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on socio-economic development and national defence and security in the regions by 2030 with a vision to 2045.
Changes in the mindset and awareness are needed, the leader said, asking the Government and central agencies to step up coordination with localities in the region to quickly build, perfect, issue and implement laws and preferential, typical mechanisms and policies for the regions.
The regional development scheme for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045 should be made green, sustainable and comprehensive in line with the national master plan, he said.
The conference is held both online an in-person. (Photo: VNA)The capital sourced from the State budget and other resources should be focused on major projects, and issues relating to regional and inter-regional connectivity addressed.
The Party leader also urged the regions to better the building and rectification of the Party and the political system, stay resolved to fight corruption and other negative phenomena, and further reform administrative procedures.
He ordered the building of action plans and programmes to put the resolution into place, which, the leader stressed, must match the reality in each locality in the region.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)The north central and central coastal regions covers 14 cities and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Binh Thuan, making up 28.9% of the national area and a coastline of 1,800km.
They are home to many deep-water ports and islands and archipelagoes, such as Hoang Sa (Paracel), Truong Sa (Spratly), Ly Son and Cu Lao Cham, along with nine airports, including three international ones.
Under the resolution, the regions will develop more dynamically, rapidly, strongly and sustainably in terms of the sea-based economy by 2030, with harmonious and modern socio-economic infrastructure resistant to natural disasters and adaptive to climate change./.