Activities bring early Tet atmosphere to Bach Long Vi island
Chung (glutinous rice square cake) making on Bach Long Vi island. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – A series of activities were held in Bach Long Vi island district in the northern city of Hai Phong by Squadron 11 of the Coast Guard Region 1 Command on January 9 and 10 ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
The activities included a ceremony to offer incense in tribute to martyrs at the Bach Long Vi Heroic Martyrs’ Monument, visits to agencies and units of the armed forces on the island, a contest to make “chung” (glutinous rice square cake) in association with the presenting of gifts to local policy beneficiaries and poor students.
Besides, the organising board also held a “0 VND” trade fair to provide food, foodstuff and necessary commodities to needy people in the district.
It also popularised the law to nearly 200 local fishermen, and presented them with 500 national flags, 10 life vests and 1,000 leaflets on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing prevention and control regulations, and Tet gifts.
The total value of the activities was over 120 million VND (4,900 USD).
Bui Trung Tien, Secretary of the Party Committee of Bach Long Vi district, said that the activities were of practical significance, helping to foster close relations among the military, administration and locals on the island, thus firmly safeguarding the national sovereignty over the sea and islands./.