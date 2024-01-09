Health insurance cards (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has presented social insurance books and health insurance cards to those in difficult circumstances ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, with an aim to expand the coverage of social welfare.

This annual endeavour, conducted at both central and local levels, aligns with the goal of providing all people with social and health insurance set forth in resolutions 20-NQ/TW and 28-NQ/TW of the Party Central Committee.

Besides, the agency will also deliver gifts to poor patients with health insurance who receive treatment in hospitals during the Tet holiday.

To fund this initiative, the VSS has so far raised over 22 billion VND (916,000 USD) in both cash and in-kind contributions from businesses and philanthropists nationwide.

Last year, it handed over 267,000 social insurance books and health insurance cards, with a total value of 79.4 billion VND. The entire sector granted 3,881 gifts worth over 2.3 billion VND to patients with health insurance who were under treatment at central, provincial, and district-level hospitals./.



