Tu Lien kumquat village bustling as Tet approaches
Gardeners in Tu Lien village in Tay Ho district, Hanoi, are busy preparing their kumquat trees to meet demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Tu Lien village is home to 400 households growing kumquat trees on a total area of some 20 hectares. (Photo: VNA)
Tu Lien’s kumquat trees are pruned and shaped, ready for the most important festive season of the year. (Photo: VNA)
As Tet nears, the kumquat trees need to be watered and pruned to ensure their leaves and fruit are round and beautiful. (Photo: VNA)
Tu Lien’s kumquat gardens are ready to meet demand during the Tet holiday. (Photo: VNA)
People visit the kumquat gardens to choose a tree for the Tet holiday. (Photo: VNA)