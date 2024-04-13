Vietnam’s fishery industry: A spearhead economic sector
Tra fish farming in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. The model is a collaborative effort between local farmers and businesses. (Photo: VNA)
A high-tech shrimp farming model associated with environmental protection at the Bac Lieu high-tech agricultural park. (Photo: VNA)
Fish-raising cages in Gia Luan-Cat Ba Bay, which attract a host of visitors. (Photo: VNA)
The steel-hulled fishing vessel QNg 94359TS has a capacity of 811 CV. It was the first of its kind built with preferential loans from the Quang Ngai fishermen support fund to exploit seafood in the East Sea fishing grounds, in 2015. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese aquatic products have gained a firm foothold in international markets, and are now exported to 170 countries and territories. In the photo: The processing of shrimp by the Minh Phu Seafood Corp, destined for the US and Japanese markets. (Photo: VNA)