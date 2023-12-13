Gia Lai - A highlight in high-tech agriculture in Central Highlands
Doveco Gia Lai’s fruit and vegetable processing centre is located right in the middle of the abundant raw material area of Mang Yang district in Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Passionfruit is a key crop in Gia Lai and has high export value. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Fresh pineapples on a pre-qualification line before being sent to Doveco Gia Lai’s closed processing plant. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Each year, the Red Pine International JSC in Gia Lai province provides the market with about 20 million high-quality passionfruit seedlings. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Drones are used to monitor and treat disease at the Hung Son High-Tech Agriculture JSC’s banana orchards. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hung Son High-Tech Agriculture JSC prepares bananas for export to China. (Photo: VNP/VNA)