Gia Lai - A highlight in high-tech agriculture in Central Highlands

Located in the middle of the Central Highlands, Gia Lai province boasts the second-largest natural area in the country, of which agricultural land totals more than 845,000 hectares. Its climate and soil conditions are especially favourable for developing high-tech agriculture associated with deep processing chains for export.
  • Doveco Gia Lai’s fruit and vegetable processing centre is located right in the middle of the abundant raw material area of Mang Yang district in Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Passionfruit is a key crop in Gia Lai and has high export value. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Fresh pineapples on a pre-qualification line before being sent to Doveco Gia Lai’s closed processing plant. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Each year, the Red Pine International JSC in Gia Lai province provides the market with about 20 million high-quality passionfruit seedlings. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Drones are used to monitor and treat disease at the Hung Son High-Tech Agriculture JSC’s banana orchards. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Hung Son High-Tech Agriculture JSC prepares bananas for export to China. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

