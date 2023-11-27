Vietnam building sustainable fisheries sector
Fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing towards harmonising with international regulations and ensuring the sustainable development of the fisheries sector is a major goal and commitment for Vietnam. It has recently increased its cooperation with the EU to quickly remove the latter’s “yellow card” warning on IUU fishing in the country.
-
Fishing vessels in Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)
-
Officers and soldiers of the Rach Goc Border Guard Station, within the Ca Mau Province Border Guard, conduct patrols in Ca Mau Estuary. (Photo: VNA)
-
Officers and soldiers of the Rach Goc Border Guard Station check the documents of fishing boat owners. (Photo: VNA)
-
GPS mounted on fishing vessels. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ha Tinh province representatives present the national flag to fishermen and encourage them to head out to sea. (Photo: VNA)
-
My Tan fishing port in Thanh Hai commune, Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province has received investment to meet local marine economic development requirements. (Photo: VNA)