Vietnam welcomes more than 1.23 million int’l tourists

Vietnam welcomed more than 1.23 million international tourists in November, an 11% increase month-on-month and a record monthly figure in 2023. The country therefore welcomed 11.2 million foreign arrivals in the first 11 months of the year.
  • Tourists from the Philippines pose for photos in front of the St. Joseph's Cathedral, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • International tourists enjoy a jeep ride along Hanoi’s streets. (Photo: VNA)

  • Foreign visitors buy souvenirs in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Cyclo rides are popular among foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)

  • International visitors are greatly impressed by the hospitality and friendliness of Vietnamese people. (Photo: VNA)

  • Everyday life and typical lifestyle of Hanoi people impress foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)

