Vietnam welcomes more than 1.23 million int’l tourists
Vietnam welcomed more than 1.23 million international tourists in November, an 11% increase month-on-month and a record monthly figure in 2023. The country therefore welcomed 11.2 million foreign arrivals in the first 11 months of the year.
Tourists from the Philippines pose for photos in front of the St. Joseph's Cathedral, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
International tourists enjoy a jeep ride along Hanoi’s streets. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign visitors buy souvenirs in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Cyclo rides are popular among foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)
International visitors are greatly impressed by the hospitality and friendliness of Vietnamese people. (Photo: VNA)
Everyday life and typical lifestyle of Hanoi people impress foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)