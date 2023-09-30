Marine economy centre in south-central region
The Van Phong Economic Zone in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa is expected to become a national marine economy centre, home to seaports, urban areas, airports, and casinos in accordance with a Prime Ministerial Decision approving revisions to economic zone general planning to 2040 and vision to 2050.
The Van Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant is invested in and built by Japan’s Sumitomo Group. (Photo: VNA)
A total area of about 2,300 hectares at the Van Phong Economic Zone will be for seaports, airports, and logistics service centres. (Photo: VNA)
The Van Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant and the 500kV Van Phong Power Station. (Photo: VNA)
The Van Phong Economic Zone covers an area of about 150,000 hectares, with a water surface area of about 80,000 hectares and a mainland and island area of about 70,000 hectares. (Photo: VNA)