Ninh Thuan - Greenery in the “Desert”
Ninh Thuan province, which has been dubbed miniature replica of the Sahara Desert in Vietnam, is stepping up the application of high technology in agricultural production to form large-scale areas and projects and produce high-quality agricultural products to meet market demand.
A vineyard and fruit area in Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Workers at the Lam Dong Food JSC in Ninh Thuan care for a Sauvignon vineyard, a grape variety used to produce white wine. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Applying high technology in grape cultivation and care. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A panoramic view of an aloe vera raw materials area in Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Aloe vera is processed and classified at the Canh Dong Viet Food JSC in Ninh Thuan (VietFarm). (Photo: VNP/VNA)