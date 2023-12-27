Ancient Shan tuyet tea forest in Dien Bien
An ancient Shan tuyet tea forest, located at an altitude of over 1,800 metres above sea level in Dien Bien province, has been recognised by the Vietnam Association for the Conservation of Nature and Environment as a Vietnam Heritage Tree.
Shan tuyet tea is pan-fried using traditional methods. (Photo: VNA)
Sin Chai villagers pan-fry Shan tuyet tea using traditional methods. (Photo: VNA)
The distinctive features of Shan tuyet tea include large buds and leaves with a deep green colour, and a leaf surface covered by a thin layer of fine fuzz. (Photo: VNA)
The population of over 100 Shan tuyet tea trees in Hau Chua and Sin Chai villages has been recognised as Vietnam Heritage Trees. (Photo: VNA)
Sin Chai villagers harvest Shan tuyet tea. (Photo: VNA)