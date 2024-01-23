Nhat Tan peach blossom village vibrant as Tet nears
With the Lunar New Year of the Dragon just around the corner, the Nhat Tan peach blossom village in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district is bustling with buyers and sellers. Traders and enthusiasts flock to local peach blossom gardens, eager to select beautiful trees for Tet celebrations.
When the peach blossoms in Nhat Tan start to reveal their vibrant colours, it signals the approach of the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo: VNA)
Nhat Tan peach blossoms are ready for customers at Tet. (Photo: VNA)
The peach gardens of Nhat Tan village stretch along the Red River. (Photo: VNA)
There are still 20 days remaining until Tet, but many customers have already visited various gardens to select their preferred peach trees and branches. (Photo: VNA)
Nhat Tan peach blossoms show off their beauty. (Photo: VNA)