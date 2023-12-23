Cai Mep - Thi Vai Port affirms Vietnam’s maritime position
The Cai Mep - Thi Vai International Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province plays a crucial role as a gateway connecting maritime trade routes among southern provinces of Vietnam. It also serves as a major international transshipment port, significantly reducing the transportation time between Vietnam and other countries.
The Customs Inspection Department at Cai Mep - Thi Vai Port screens and inspects imports and exports. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Import-export goods at Tan Cang-Cai Mep Thi Vai Port, part of Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port system. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The MSC ALEXANDRA, at 165,908 tonnes and 365.5 metres in length, docks at Saigon-SSA Port (SSIT) to load and unload nearly 12,000 TEUs of goods. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
PV Oil’s storage tanks at the Cai Mep - Thi Vai Port area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)