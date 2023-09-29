State President Vo Van Thuong shared the joy with children at a special event in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on September 27.

Some 100 children in the province, including 50 who lost their parents from COVID-19 and 50 who are disadvantaged, received Mid-Autumn gifts and scholarships worth 2 million VND (equivalent to 83 USD) each from the President.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to children from disadvantaged backgrounds undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion on September 28. Similar activities have been held in hospitals around Vietnam.

“The Hue Central Hospital has held numerous activities to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, so that kids can feel at home. The activities are hoped to cheer them up and encourage them to return to good health,” said Hoang Thi Lan Huong, Deputy Director of the Hue Central Hospital.

Over 600 orphans from 20 orphanages and charitable shelters in Thua-Thien Hue province enjoyed a Full Moon party with local leaders.

Meanwhile, in Soc Trang province, over 28,000 gifts worth a total of nearly 165,000 USD were presented to local disadvantage children.

Ha Nam and Ninh Binh provinces also presented gifts to underprivileged children.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee also presented 12,000 lanterns and gifts to children in 22 localities.

Dao Rothana Srey, student from Tan Hung A Primary School in Soc Trang province, said: “I feel very happy to receive a lantern, candy, and stationary. I also enjoyed the art performances and played some games.”

The Mid-Autumn Festival is among the most anticipated events of the year for kids, where they can have fun with friends and family.

Joy can at times be hard to find for disadvantage children, so these efforts by the State and Government are practical and ensure that no child is left behind./.

