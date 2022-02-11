Actor Tien Hoi sets record for playing late President
Meritorious Artist Tien Hoi, who passed away in Hanoi at the age of 63 on February 10, is a record holder for playing President Ho Chi Minh on screen and stage, for more than 40 times.
As young as 28 years old, he for the first time played the leader in “Dem trang” (stay up all night) - the first play about the leader with anti-corruption efforts.
His success in the play drew attention from many directors who, whenever they needed to find an actor to play the role for their works, often chose him.
Deciding to make the feature film "Hen gap lai Sai Gon” (See you again in Saigon), Director Long Van had no hesitation in choosing Hoi to play Nguyen Tat Thanh - a young man that showed his desire to find a way to save the country and later became known far and wide as Ho Chi Minh.
In 1997, Director Dang Nhat Minh offered Hoi a role in the film “Ha Noi, mua dong nam 46” (Hanoi in the Winter of 1946).
Later, in many other films and plays, directors also chose Hoi to play President Ho Chi Minh.
In 1992, Hoi was awarded a gold medal at the national theater festival for his role as the late leader. He also won a silver medal at the national theater festival in 2018.
In 2013, the Vietnam Guinness Book of Records (Vietbooks) recognised him as the artist who successfully performed the role of President Ho Chi Minh in the most diverse genres./.
