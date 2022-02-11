Society HCM City wants Vietnamese expats’ help to boost post-pandemic recovery A meeting was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs on February 11 to collect Vietnamese expats’ views on the city’s potential new directions and development post-COVID-19 from an economic perspective.

Society Ninh Binh applies flexible COVID-19 preventive measures for students’ safety The educational sector of Ninh Binh is rolling out flexible measures in COVID-19 prevention and control to ensure safety for students, as the northern province’s caseload has been on the rise after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Society Party leader’s book on Doi moi path published in Spanish language A two-volume book titled “Vung buoc tren con duong doi moi” (Firm steps on the path of Doi moi), which includes articles and speeches of, and interviews with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, has come out in the Spanish language.