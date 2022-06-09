World Laos’ inflation posts two-digit growth Laos’ inflation increased to a record of 12.8 percent in May against the same period last year, according to the latest statistics from the Lao Statistics Bureau.

World Cambodia announces COVID-free state Cambodia has become COVID-19-free as the last patient has recovered, the country’s Ministry of Health has announced in a statement.

World Vietnam becomes Vice President of UN General Assembly Vietnam has been elected as one of the Vice Presidents of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s 77th session, representing the Asia-Pacific region.