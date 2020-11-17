ASEAN 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting’s preparatory meeting underway A preparatory meeting for the upcoming 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM 38) is taking place in Hanoi on November 17 and 18.

ASEAN Vietnam chairs ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) was held via video conferencing on November 17 under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister and head of ADSOM Vietnam, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.

World Thailand: people invited to shop for community woven cloth at social impact fair To add a channel for generating income for the community and to preserve local wisdom, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has cooperated with MBK Centre to organise the SET Social Impact Fair 2020, to deliver quality products directly to consumers.

ASEAN ASEAN demonstrates solidarity and cohesiveness under Vietnam’s chairmanship A Malaysian expert has appreciated Vietnam’s role as ASEAN 2020 Chair with positive results obtained at the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.