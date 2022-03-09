The PM, who is Chairman of the committee, underscored that the Party and State have defined administrative reform as one of the breakthrough tasks to revamp the law-governed socialist State for national development.

The Government leader underlined that this year, it is crucial to make a breakthrough in the work, especially the reform of administrative procedures related to people and businesses, so as to mobilise all resources for the national development and enhancing the efficiency of governance activities.

According to the PM, administrative reform should focus on building institutions for administrative reform, reviewing administrative procedures, and increasing investment in financial and human resources for the work.

He asked ministries, sectors and localities to speeding up decentralisation and the delegation of power with specific responsibility defined for individuals, while working harder to settle bottlenecks in administrative procedures, and making stronger investment in information technology serving digital transformation process and the building of e-government./.

VNA