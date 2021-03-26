Business Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant connected with national electricty grid The first phase of a 500kV transmission line project connecting the Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant with the national electricity grid was put into operation on March 26.

Business Rising costs might force EVN to increase retail electricity prices: SSI Rising production costs might force the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to raise retail power prices but no official decisions had been made for this year, according to SSI Research.

Business Need for digital transformation personnel sees sharp rise: report As firms are accelerating digital transformation, the need for information technology (IT)-related roles, namely data engineer, infrastructure engineer, or chief technology officer (CTO), is also rising significantly, according to the 2021 Salary Guide of payroll, recruitment and headhunting agency Adecco Vietnam.