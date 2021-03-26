AEON Vietnam to build new shopping mall in Bac Ninh province
AEON Vietnam will kick off construction of a new shopping mall worth some 190 million USD in the northern province of Bac Ninh next year, per an MoU on cooperation signed between the company and local authorities on March 26.
AEON Vietnam will kick off construction of a new shopping mall worth some 190 million USD in the northern province of Bac Ninh next year, per an MoU on cooperation signed between the company and local authorities on March 26.
Bac Ninh will facilitate AEON in conducting research and will prepare the related paperwork for the establishment of the new mall.
Once in operation, it is expected to create about 3,000 jobs and put local farm produce and traditional products on shelves.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan highlighted the importance of the project and pledged maximum support from local authorities.
AEON’s investment will be a driving force for Bac Ninh province to boost its investment attraction in trade and services, he said.
AEON Vietnam General Director Nakagawa Tetsuyuki vowed to soon begin construction and contribute to improvements in the quality of the local urban area and meet residents’ demands./.
