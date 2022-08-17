☕ Afternoon briefing on August 17
Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 17.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed the importance of developing high-quality human resources for agriculture, while attending an innovation event and job fair of the Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA) in Hanoi on August 17.
The Government leader and others visited an exhibition of scientific and technological models and products by the VNUA’s businesses and partners. Read full story
– Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on August 17 asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) to review the operation of household businesses in the tourism sector affected by the COVID-19. The ministry should coordinate with core travel firms to form key routes connecting localities, the official said at a meeting of the State Steering Committee for Tourism in Hanoi which assessed the implementation of tourism recovery solutions.Read full story
– A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA Sen. Lieut. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien attended the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS-10) that opened in Russia on August 16.
Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang also sent a pre-recorded speech to the second session of the conference, calling the MCIS an important multilateral forum for countries to exchange views on strategic issues directly relating to regional and international security, thus helping promote dialogues and enhance cooperation between countries, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world as well.Read full story
– Vice National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai had a working session in Hanoi on August 16 with a delegation from the World Bank (WB) led by Danny Leipziger, Managing Director of the Growth Dialogue. Leipziger, who is also the WB Vice President, pointed to three major difficulties Vietnam is facing when developing the National Master Planning - the harmonisation and integration of planning and relevant legal documents, the ensuring of financial supply for the work, and planning implementation.Read full story
- Apple is in talks to make Apple Watches and MacBooks in Vietnam for the first time as the US tech giant looks to diversify production away from China, Nikkei Asia reported. According to the newspaper, Apple suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and Foxconn have started test production of the Apple Watch in northern Vietnam with the aim of producing the device outside of China. Read full story
– Vietnam has weathered the pandemic storm through a combination of strong yet flexible state leadership that won the confidence and trust of citizens, rapid and nimble response, and innovative use of technology, James Borton of the School of Advanced International Studies under Johns Hopkins University wrote in AsiaGlobal Online.
According to the expert, in early 2020 when the COVID-19 broke out, few expected Vietnam, a country with almost 100 million citizens and recognised as one of the youngest and fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia, to emerge as a successful model for pandemic preparedness and response.Read full story
– Vietnam’s visa policy should be more open to lure international tourists, insiders have said. Although the country has offered unilateral visa exemption and e-visas, the policy is not competitive enough as the 15-day visa exemption has yet to satisfy the need of visitors from such markets as Europe, North America and Australia, who often stay from three to four weeks in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST).Read full story
– Plastic People is the only Vietnamese innovator in the Top 5 of the Plastic Waste to Value Southeast Asia Challenge to tackle plastic waste mismanagement in the region. The challenge was jointly launched by The Incubation Network, in partnership with the Global Plastic Action Partnership, UpLink by the World Economic Forum, and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, aiming to accelerate innovative solutions that are focused on plastic recycling and upcycling in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.Read full story/.