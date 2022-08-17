Politics Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in economic diplomacy The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Laos and Vietnam co-organised a seminar on economic diplomacy in Vientiane on August 17.

Society PM emphasises training of high-quality human resources for agriculture Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed the importance of developing high-quality human resources for agriculture, while attending an innovation event and job fair of the Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA) in Hanoi on August 17.

Politics Hanoi seeks cooperation with Singapore in urban management, social housing development Hanoi is seeking experience from Singapore in urban governance, social housing development and enhancing capacity for cadres, Chairman of municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh has said.

Politics Vietnam attends 10th Moscow Conference on International Security A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA Sen. Lieut. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien attended the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS-10) that opened in Russia on August 16.